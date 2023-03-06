Nominations open for Wolverhampton young citizen award

Vice chairman Mel Eves with last year’s runner up Emma Falconer and Wolves defender Max Kilman

The awards, now in their 10th year, recognise the efforts of young people in the city who have gone that extra mile to help others.

Previous winners include youngsters who have raised funds for charity, supported other members of their community, and acted as a driving force for change.

The awards, which are run by Wolverhampton's Rotary clubs, were launched in memory of Tom Warren, a former Rotarian and the city's education director for a quarter of a century.

Vice chairman of the organising committee, former Wolves player Mel Eves, said: "The awards have gone from strength to strength over the years.

"Last year, nine young people were selected as finalists and invited with their guests to an awards ceremony, but many others received a certificate of commendation for their efforts.

"We look forward to seeing plenty of fantastic nominations again this year."

This year's awards ambassador, Wolves defender Max Kilman, said: "Young people who use their initiative and show kindness to others deserve to be recognised, so I am very pleased to support the awards."

There are two age categories for the awards, 13-18 and 19-25. Anyone can nominate candidates, who must live or go to school or work in Wolverhampton.

The awards are backed by are backed by the Wolves Foundation, the Express & Star, the city council, Carvers Building Supplies, the James Beattie Charitable Trust, West Midlands magazines and Wolverhampton West magazine.