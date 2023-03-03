Wolves owners Fosun looking to sell Thomas Cook

A former Thomas Cook store

Fosun Tourism Group is in talks about a sale of the business which it bought out of liquidation three years ago for £11 million.

The then London-listed company had been fighting for survival for months as it sought to raise funds to secure its future, but eventually collapsed in September 2019.

Preliminary discussions are taking place with a number of potential buyers.

Another option for Fosun is to sell a minority stake in Thomas Cook to bring in capital from an external investor.

Fosun, which is looking to reduce its debts, has also been considering selling the Club Med luxury resort chain.

A spokesman for Fosun said: "We have been conducting a structured review of our portfolio companies since last year and how we can best support their future growth.

"Where it makes strategic sense to collaborate with potential partners to achieve Thomas Cook's commercial ambitions, we will seriously consider doing so."