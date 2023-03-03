Wolverhampton Council holding drop-in sessions for voters without ID before elections

Polling Station staff will be asking for photo ID in May

For the first time voters will need picture ID to vote on May 4, however, those people who do not have any can apply for a free voter authority certificate.

People can visit the Civic Centre Monday to Friday from 10am until 3pm with no requirement to book for help.

Advisors are on hand to help complete applications, including taking a photograph which meets the guidelines and requirements. There is also help with registering to vote to enable VAC application. Applicants should be able to provide their National Insurance Number but it’s still possible to complete the process if unable to remember it.

The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

Our drop-in sessions, listed below, also include eight evening sessions at each of our three leisure centres open until 8pm. In April, we have sessions running across the City’s libraries including some which run until 7pm: