Wolverhampton Council holding drop-in sessions for voters without ID before elections

For the first time voters will need picture ID to vote on May 4, however, those people who do not have any can apply for a free voter authority certificate.
People can visit the Civic Centre Monday to Friday from 10am until 3pm with no requirement to book for help.
Advisors are on hand to help complete applications, including taking a photograph which meets the guidelines and requirements. There is also help with registering to vote to enable VAC application. Applicants should be able to provide their National Insurance Number but it’s still possible to complete the process if unable to remember it.
The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.
Our drop-in sessions, listed below, also include eight evening sessions at each of our three leisure centres open until 8pm. In April, we have sessions running across the City’s libraries including some which run until 7pm:
On Wednesday, March 15 voters can go toWV Active Bilston between 5pm and 8pm, on Wednesday, March 22 WV Active Aldersley between 5pm and 8pm, Wednesday, March 29 at Civic Centre between 4pm and 7pm. On Monday, April 3 voters can go to Tettenhall Library between 2pm and 7pm, on Tuesday, April 4 at Finchfield Library between 2pm and 7pm, Wednesday, April 5 at Spring Vale Library between 2pm and 6pm, Thursday, April 13 at Penn Library between 10am and 1pm, Thursday, April 13 at East Park Library between 2pm and 5pm, Friday, April 14 at Low Hill Library between 2pm and 5pm and Monday, April 17 at Wednesfield Library between 12pm and 7pm.