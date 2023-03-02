Work starts on new cycle hub at Wolverhampton Interchange

From left, Chris Jones, ION associate development director, David Hibbs, cycle rail manager at Sustrans, Subeagh Singh, SLC rail senior project manager, Malcolm Holmes, executive director at West Midlands Rail Executive, Mel Bryett, Wolverhampton station manager for West Midlands Railway, Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council deputy leader, Tim Philpot, Wolverhampton Council professional lead – transport strategy, and Lindsay Jones, project co-ordinator for contractors Marshdale

The hub will provide 92 internal and 18 external canopy-covered spaces, and will also feature controlled access, LED lighting and CCTV.

It will be located next to the railway station multi-storey car park, near the pedestrian footbridge to the city centre on Railway Drive – and forms part of the city’s £150 million interchange development delivering improvements to bus, tram, train and cycle connectivity.

Once the on-site works are completed the prefabricated cycle hub will be lifted into place, and it is expected to open for use this summer.

Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for city economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “The interchange is a jewel in the crown of our city and part of the multi-billion-pound regeneration that is taking place.

“The new cycle hub will give people more options and encourages this healthy, clean and green form of transport.

“As a city we are committed to improving our infrastructure for more sustainable transport and this scheme complements our ongoing work to improve and grow our cycling network and support our climate change agenda.

“The completed Interchange will connect train, tram, bus and cycles in one place and will provide a gateway to our city that we can all enjoy using – and be proud of.”

Wolverhampton Council, West Midlands Railway and West Midlands Rail Executive have secured the majority of the funding for the hub from walking and cycling charity Sustrans, working on behalf of the Department for Transport.

Cycle rail manager at Sustrans, David Hibbs, said: “Cycles are great over shorter distances – trains (and trams) can take you further.

“This new facility will help people to combine the convenience of their cycle and the speed of rail making journeys easier and healthier.”

Mel Bryett, Wolverhampton station manager for West Midlands Railway, added: “Making rail services as accessible as possible is a priority for us and this fantastic new cycle hub will make a real difference for our customers when it is completed.