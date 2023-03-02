Wolverhampton leisure chiefs pump more cash into free swimming and hubs

But during a debate, Wolverhampton City Council's opposition Conservative leader Councillor Wendy Thompson said the Labour-led authority caused problems by closing youth centres in favour of operating a central youth facility against parents wishes.

At a full council meeting, members approved a raft of proposals for the 2023/24 financial year including free activities at WV Active Leisure Centres and 16 community hubs at a cost of £2m.

Cabinet member for children and young people, Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, said there would also be an increased spending of more than £1.5 million on family and youth services and initiatives aimed to ease the cost of living crisis.

This included £763,000 on the Yo!Wolves children's programme, £436,000 on school holiday schemes and £380,000 on youth initiatives.

However, Councillor Thompson said: "Our youth have had a very bad deal. You have opened The Way, one great big building. How many people told you they are not happy about their children crossing town to attend there?

"They don't have confidence in it. There is also a large spike in the number of post-16s who have come out of school. This is our young people's education that we're talking about.

"Don't tell us about what's happening elsewhere in the UK. We are not interested. We are in Wolverhampton."

Councillor Momenabadi told the meeting: "What we’ve seen in the last 12 years is a Conservative government that cuts free school meals for kids in this city, that takes away critical £20 a week for working people on Universal Credit, it’s closing all the Sure Start centres that Labour introduced and then coming back to us 12 years later and saying ‘families are struggling so much’ here’s less money but please open them again.

"We know that so many children across the country got left behind in that time. But we’re pleased to be announcing a £3m investment in a network of family hubs and ‘Start for Life’ programmes for all children in our city.

"Whether this be parenting classes, budgeting support or other interventions for families in children we know this commitment will be transformational for kids in this city. We seen it with Sure Start and we’ll see it again."