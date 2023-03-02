Notification Settings

Wolverhampton holiday programme delivers positive participation for youngsters

By James Vukmirovic

A holiday programme partnership helped to deliver a range of free activities for young people in Wolverhampton during half-term.

Gurbax Kaur, Councillor Beverley Momenabadi and Hayley Holder with children attending the Positive Participation session held at Ettingshall Memorial Hall over half-term
Children and young people enjoyed a wide range of free activities with Positive Participation throughout the February half-term holidays, thanks to the 'Yo! Wolves' holiday programme.

They included cooking, sports, games, film club, performing arts, dance, photography and more, including a free meal, at a variety of venues including the Bob Jones Community Hub, Ettingshall Memorial Hall and the council’s Strengthening Families Hub in Graiseley.

Gurbax Kaur from Positive Participation said: “Our February half-term activity programme has gone well with most places booked each day throughout the week.

“We are once again pleased to be able to work in conjunction with Wolverhampton Council to offer our children and young people an opportunity to have fun, learn new skills and build confidence during the school holidays.”

The activities and food were provided through the City of Wolverhampton Council’s #YES Fund as part of the regular Yo! Wolves holiday activity programme.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, cabinet member for children and young people, said: "Our aim is to give children and young people the best start in life, and part of this is to offer support and learning through activities and other things to do during the school holidays.

“It was great to visit Positive Participation and see first-hand how much our children and young people are enjoying the events and activities that they were providing over half-term.

"They were one of a number of local providers, volunteers and organisations which are working with us to continue to build a huge range of opportunities for our city’s children and young people through Yo! Wolves.

The Easter Yo! Wolves programme will be launched in mid-March, offering hundreds of events and activities for children, young people and their families during the Easter school break.

To find out more, go to yowolves.co.uk

