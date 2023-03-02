Antiques fair ready to open up for anniversary event

Regular trader at the fairs Paul Munn shows off some of his wares to Councillor Michael Hardacre

Bantock Park will host the Antiques and Collectors Fair on Sunday, March 5, with all floors of the fair taking place at Bantock House as part of its monthly schedule of events.

The first fair back in 2015 was relatively small, using only the entertainment areas know as the tractor sheds at the venue with only 20 plus traders, but has since expanded to incorporate a fair on the first Sunday of each month.

Park Ward Councillor Michael Hardacre said he had attended the fairs every year since the first one and was a keen supporter.

He said: "I'm always happy to support local enterprises but, more over, I enjoy coming along to the fairs and meeting the traders.

"I always end up going away with something and I'm pleased the fairs have stood the test of time and hope they continue for many years to come."

Victoria Rowson, who runs the fairs along with her husband Paul, said: "Bantock House is a perfect setting for the antique fairs because of its history and it makes a wonderful back drop for the traders to display their items.

"It holds a special meaning to us because it was the first place we began to operate the antique fairs from and we now look for similar venues with history to operate our fairs, like our antiques and collectors fairs at Himley Hall and Hartlebury Castle.

"It is nice to see so many regulars returning on the first Sunday of each month, many of whom have became friends over the years.

"We are also always surprised to see how many new people also come along each month many saying they didn't realise a place like Bantock House in Wolverhampton was on their doorstep.

"We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and all the staff at the museum who have also became friends over the years."