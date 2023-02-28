Runners to get blast of brightness as colour run is set to return to Wolverhampton

A family fun colour run will be taking place in Wolverhampton in May

The event to raise funds for the Beacon Centre for the Blind will be taking place at the city's East Park on Sunday, May 14.

The 5k event is suitable for all ages and as participants make their way around the route there will be four colour stations where they will receive a blast of brightness.

People can choose to run, walk or even jump their way around the course.

The colour run has been organised by the Beacon Centre, which also runs Wolverhampton’s popular Santa Run, to support people with sight loss living locally.

All proceeds will help support the charity’s work.

Tickets are £6 for children, £9 for running club members, £11 for adults and free for youngsters under the age of three.

Beacon’s supporter engagement manager Sophie Higgins said: “Our first ever colour run in 2022 was such a success that we are delighted to be bringing it back.

“It’s such a fun event for all the family and we can’t wait to bring a blast of colour back to Wolverhampton in 2023.”

To sign up head to Beacon’s website at beaconvision.org/colour-run