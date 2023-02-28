Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Runners to get blast of brightness as colour run is set to return to Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished:

A popular family fun colour run is coming back to Wolverhampton to raise money for people impacted by sight loss.

A family fun colour run will be taking place in Wolverhampton in May
A family fun colour run will be taking place in Wolverhampton in May

The event to raise funds for the Beacon Centre for the Blind will be taking place at the city's East Park on Sunday, May 14.

The 5k event is suitable for all ages and as participants make their way around the route there will be four colour stations where they will receive a blast of brightness.

People can choose to run, walk or even jump their way around the course.

The colour run has been organised by the Beacon Centre, which also runs Wolverhampton’s popular Santa Run, to support people with sight loss living locally.

All proceeds will help support the charity’s work.

Tickets are £6 for children, £9 for running club members, £11 for adults and free for youngsters under the age of three.

Beacon’s supporter engagement manager Sophie Higgins said: “Our first ever colour run in 2022 was such a success that we are delighted to be bringing it back.

“It’s such a fun event for all the family and we can’t wait to bring a blast of colour back to Wolverhampton in 2023.”

To sign up head to Beacon’s website at beaconvision.org/colour-run

Participants can also purchase a range of items to use on the day including sunglasses, a t-shirt and their own colour powder packets if they want an extra blast of brightness.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News