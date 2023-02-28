Breastfeeding support group celebrates relaunch of face to face sessions

Staff pictured from left, Charlotte Oakley, breastfeeding peer support volunteer with Katie Perrens, infant feeding specialist health visitor, and Poppy Davies, breastfeeding peer support co-ordinator

A gathering of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust’s (RWT) breastfeeding peer support group took place at the Children’s Village Strengthening Families Hub in Graiseley Lane.

The sessions have given volunteers the chance to meet with parents and babies all in one group session, which until more recent times hadn’t happened since March 2020.

A specialist breastfeeding clinic and home visits have been offered across the city since last May and the clinic was changed to a breastfeeding drop-in group in December 2022.

The trust’s health visiting service restarted its face-to-face sessions last year but staff leaders wanted to wait until the next batch of volunteers had completed its training so there would be enough support for the group to restart in one setting.

The breastfeeding peer support group meeting

Poppy Davies, breastfeeding peer support co-ordinator, said: “Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, these groups were a highly valued and integral part of breastfeeding support for the Wolverhampton community.

“They were very much missed when they had to close in March 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. When we heard we could resume these sessions this year, we were extremely excited to get them back up and running.

“The groups have now been open for a few weeks and we have been able to support many families with their feeding journeys as a result, which is fantastic.”

These groups are run by the RWT infant feeding team and the Wolverhampton 0-19 health visiting team.

Led by a combination of healthcare professionals and trained breastfeeding peer support volunteers, the drop-in sessions do not require booking, so parents can turn up at any time during the two-hour slots.

Parents can attend these sessions antenatally, or postnatally and are welcome to bring their other children or family and friends with them.

“There is sometimes the assumption that these groups are only for support with feeding challenges, however we welcome and encourage all parents to come along at any stage of their breastfeeding journey,” added Poppy.

“Meeting other parents who may have similar experiences with feeding can offer invaluable social support, which can help mothers to feel connected and less isolated, making a positive difference to maternal mental wellbeing.”

Anyone who would like a friendly chat about breastfeeding, practical or emotional support and a chance to meet other parents is invited to attend any of the weekly support groups across Wolverhampton.

The sessions on Tuesdays, from 10am-noon, take place at Low Hill Strengthening Families Hub, in Fourth Avenue.

On Wednesdays, there are meetings at Pendeford Health Centre, Whitburn Close, from 10am-noon and The Children’s Village Strengthening Families Hub, Graiseley Lane from 10.30am-12.30pm.