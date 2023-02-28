Black Country marathon runner raising cash for Wolverhampton mental health project

Daniel and Louise Colman

Daniel Colman will take on the Manchester Marathon in April to raise money for the Greenspace allotment project in Wolverhampton.

The Greenspace project, run by Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, provides space for people to participate in holistic gardening activities to support their mental health and wellbeing.

The project offers people the chance to grow their produce, learn new skills, make friends and enjoy the benefits of being outdoors in a calm and friendly environment.

The fundraising challenge is a family affair as Daniel’s mum, Louise Colman, is an occupational therapy assistant practitioner at the Trust. She supports people at Greenspace alongside the occupational therapy team.

The team work with their patients in small groups to provide personalised support, helping people with various mental health issues such as depression and dementia.

Louise said: “We’re integrated into the wider allotment, and people can make friends and chat. It is a place where they can discuss their feelings, which helps, as some of our patients can be quite socially isolated. We also signpost to other services that are out there to help.

She added: “They can take home the produce they grow, and they find it very rewarding. It’s fantastic that Daniel is fundraising for Greenspace, especially as it is his first marathon. I’m proud of him."

“The allotment is lovely, but it needs some TLC. Our shed is in disrepair, and our hose has more holes than pipe!”

The money raised will be used to fund improvements to the allotments, such as installing raised beds, a higher bench and level paths to help make the space more accessible for people with mobility issues and purchasing new gardening equipment.

Daniel has set himself a target of £350, and it is hoped that every donation will bring him closer to his goal and provide a new lease of life to the allotment, putting a spring in the step of the people who use it.