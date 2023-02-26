Wolverhampton Ultimate Warriors gym gets backing from car dealership

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 25/02/2023..Pic at Ultimate Warrior in Wolverhampton, where Wolverhampton Anrold Clark General Manager: Darren Bennett, was visiting after they have donated hoodies and money to the sports facility. He is pictured with boss: Tony Finnikin , and on the bag is: Neha Kaur 7.

Ultimate Warriors, Sunbeam Street, were given £1,000 to renovate the gym by Arnold Clark and then this month gave 30 hoodies to children members between 5-years-old and 16-years-old.

Head coach Tony Finnikin is grateful to Arnold Clark for their backing of the gym.

He said: "Arnold Clark has been a great help to us, they have been brilliant.

"Around 10 months ago we were given a grant of £1,000, to help with renovating our gym and secondly, quite recently, they gifted 30 hoodies to our kids."

The branded hoodies have the gym's badge and the sponsor Arnold Clark's logo on the front.

Tony added: "We are really grateful to get this help, the club is always looking for new members. We treat people with respect that's why people come back.

"The majority of our members train for purely fitness, self-defence or personal development reasons. Complete beginners are welcomed just as importantly as professional athletes in a true community spirit.

"Ultimate Warriors CIC prides itself on being able to deliver proven fundamentals coaching for complete beginners, while being able to cater to the needs of the experienced martial artists."