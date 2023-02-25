New videos aimed at dads launched by NHS maternity services

A nurse gives tips in the NHS video

The series of films – entitled Oh baby! Top tips for new daddies - was developed using feedback from families across the Black Country and West Birmingham including the common topics discussed through Maternity Voices Partnership (MVP) groups.

Local dads volunteered to take part and the films feature them asking questions and sharing worries with Midwives Gabriella Garbett, Afrah Muflihi, Megan Gosnall and Carol King-Stephens.

The topics covered are:

· Car seat queries

· Nappy contents

· Crying babies

· Safe sleep

· Baby blues and anxiety

· Rashes and spots

· Breastfeeding and certain foods

Sally Roberts, LMNS Senior Responsible Officer and Chief Nursing Officer, Black Country Integrated Care Board, said the LMNS wanted to provide reassurance for new dads as well as help bust some common myths.

She said: “Having a new baby is an incredibly special time for parents but it is a big responsibility and inevitably comes with some worries, which is only to be expected.

“As an LMNS we regularly highlight and promote the support available for new mums and, following feedback through various groups, thought it would be helpful to make something available for new dads which is how the films were born. Our wonderful Midwives tackle a range of questions posed by dads including those around safe sleeping, taking baby out and about and how to handle anxious thoughts.

“There is a lot of advice and guidance out there and, sadly, some incorrect information, so we have talked through the most common questions that dads have asked with straightforward answers. We hope dads will find it useful and plan to look at other groups of people we can focus on to share useful information and advice.” The videos can be seen here https://blackcountryics.org.uk/integrated-care-board/your-health/health-advice/maternity