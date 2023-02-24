Views sought over dogs in public spaces in Wolverhampton

The local authority plans to make some amendments to its current dog control Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which is to be renewed during 2023 with a planned implementation date of October 1.

An online public consultation has been launched on the council’s website and people are being invited to give their opinions on conditions for dog owners.

It is proposed that the majority of the existing measures will stay the same but some additional controls are planned.

The key changes proposed are changes to rules at Northycote Farm; it will be an offence to allow dogs into open recreational waters; it will be an offence to be in charge of a dog on public land without means of faeces collection and disposal; it will be a requirement for a person to give their name and address to an authorised officer when requested to do so and dogs will have to be on a lead at public cemeteries.

Some requirements and prohibitions will not apply to assistance dogs.

At Northycote Farm in Underhill Lane, Bushbury, dogs will be prohibited from the Old Events Field, whilst all other areas will remain the same.

Dogs will be required to be on leads in the following cemeteries: Bilston, Beacon Hill, Danescourt, Hall Green, Bushbury, Merridale and Penn.

Dogs will not be allowed in water features or facilities in authority-controlled and maintained areas such as parks and open spaces, town centres, nature reserves and country parks. This will include formal features such as ornamental fountains, drinking fountains and ponds, features designated for children’s play such as pools and splash pads, as well as natural ponds designated as habitats for wildlife.

This order will include any sites which are subsequently transferred to the authority as part of any Land Transfer Agreement and any other water bodies.

These include open water sites at Pendeford Mill Nature Reserve, Smestow Valley Nature Reserve, West Park, Fowlers Park, Hickman Park, Bantock Park and Goodyear Community Park, which is to be transferred.

Other locations include Rocket Pool, Ladymoor, Hawkswell Drive, Stowheath Lane, Grapes Pool, Tettenhall Pool, Queen Square Fountain and East Park Splash Pad, which will be installed later this year. St Peter’s Fountain, Old Hall Street and Wednesfield Fountain are not operational at present.

Anyone in charge of a dog on public land will be guilty of an offence if they are unable to produce suitable and unused means of removing dog faeces from the ground when asked to do so by an authorised officer. The receptacle/bags must also be disposable.