Tickets still available for weekend snooker action

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

There are still tickets available for those wanting to see the climax of a week of snooker action.

There are still tickets available to see the likes of Joe O'Connor in action
The Duelbits Players Championship has seen hundreds of people head down to Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton to watch the likes of Mark Allen, Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump take to the green baize.

The tournament involves the top 16 players on the one-year money list and is being played in Wolverhampton for the second time, having provided a boost of around £300,000 to the city economy in 2022.

With the action heading into the weekend and the final on Sunday, there are still tickets available for the second semi-final on Saturday and both sessions of the final on Sunday.

Tickets for the semi-final on Saturday, which starts at 7pm, and the first session of the final on Sunday, which starts at 1pm, cost £35, while the second session of the final on Sunday, which starts at 7pm, cost £40.

To find out more and to buy tickets, go to wst.tv/tickets/2023-players-championship/

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

