Tickets still available for weekend snooker action

There are still tickets available to see the likes of Joe O'Connor in action

The Duelbits Players Championship has seen hundreds of people head down to Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton to watch the likes of Mark Allen, Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump take to the green baize.

The tournament involves the top 16 players on the one-year money list and is being played in Wolverhampton for the second time, having provided a boost of around £300,000 to the city economy in 2022.

With the action heading into the weekend and the final on Sunday, there are still tickets available for the second semi-final on Saturday and both sessions of the final on Sunday.

Tickets for the semi-final on Saturday, which starts at 7pm, and the first session of the final on Sunday, which starts at 1pm, cost £35, while the second session of the final on Sunday, which starts at 7pm, cost £40.