Plans for independent regulator of English football will transfer power back to fans, MP says

Stuart Anderson MP

Stuart Anderson said he was proud of the Government's push for the introduction official body, underpinned by statutory powers, to safeguard the game.

The move will see clubs need to meet a string of criteria including about financial responsibility and the suitability of owners, alongside fan engagement.

Mr Anderson, who represents Wolverhampton South West, said: "For over 130 years, Wolverhampton Wanderers has played an integral role in supporting our economy and community by bringing people of all backgrounds and all walks of life together. I am proud to back the Government’s action to put power back in the hands of fans.

"With a strong and independent regulator, it will help safeguard the long-term future of the beautiful game and contribute towards the sustainability of clubs across the country.”

The regulator will operate a licensing system to ensure all clubs operating professionally are licensed and meeting a number of requirements – including financial management, conduct, fan engagement and other points.

Meanwhile there will be tests for owners and directors to ensure they are good custodians of clubs, whilst there will be stronger due diligence on sources of wealth and a requirement for robust financial planning.