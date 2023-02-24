Notification Settings

Cycle tracks and footways planned as part of tram line extension works

By Joe Sweeney

Transport bosses in Wolverhampton are proposing a number of changes to the existing road layout as part of the Midland Metro tram line extension in order to improve cycling facilities.

The city centre line expansion links the St George’s tram stop in Bilston Street to Wolverhampton Railway Station.

The station forms part of a £150 million bus, Metro, cycle and train interchange.

Cycle tracks and shared footways have been planned for a number of roads in the vicinity of the transport hub, with the improvement works forming two sections.

A two-way segregated cycle lane will be created in Railway Drive which will allow cyclists to ride on the southern footpath of the road.

Conversion of the footpath to a shared pedestrian/cycleway will allow better access for cyclists in Bilston Street, Fryer Street, Lichfield Street, Queen Square, Pipers Row, St George’s Parade and Railway Drive.

The Metro extension project is designed to improve the local environment and also  connectivity for commuters and travellers to and from the city centre. Council bosses regard the provision for cyclists as a high priority, to encourage more sustainable methods of travel  and to encourage safe cycling and walking.

Members of the public have until March 17 to send their views on the plans to the council at TROConsultation@wolverhampton.gov.uk

Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

