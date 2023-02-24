Betsy's Burgers announce new Pronto outlet to open in Bentley Bridge

Betsy's Burgers Pronto is opening on March 4

Betsy’s Burgers Pronto at Bentley Bridge, next to Cineworld and the Hollywood Bowl, opens on Saturday, March 4 at 2pm.

The restaurant offers Brooklyn smashed burgers, loaded fries, churros, lava cheese pot, blizzard slurpies and more, there is something to satisfy every craving.

To celebrate its grand opening the first 100 customers will get a free Classic Betsy! Burger. The company hopes the giveaway will "make a lasting impression on its customers and set the tone for a long and successful presence in the Wolverhampton food scene".

A spokesman said: “We are super excited to open our Pronto store in Wolverhampton. We believe that the people of Wolverhampton are going to love our delicious and diverse menu, and we are excited to share our passion for food with the community.

"Betsy’s Burgers Pronto will offer collection, takeout, and delivery options only, making it an ideal choice for those who want to enjoy tasty food on the go. With its convenient location and mouth-watering menu, Betsy’s is poised to become a beloved food destination in Wolverhampton.

"This family-friendly brand fast-food brand has an urban hipster vibe and is sure to impress foodies. The game has changed with Betsy’s arrival, and we’re calling checkmate on smash burgers.