Generous groups band together for Ukrainian donations

Members of Tettenhall Rotary have organised three generators to be sent to Ukraine, and are pictured with members of the Ukrainian community. At the front is: Anna Palmer and Tettenhall Rotarian and International Chairman Chris Kraushar, with Ian Madylus, and at the back is Sean Wilkes, Alison Kraushar, Brian Nicholson, Jim Murphy, William Morgan, Wasil Buckowski and Tanya Cozubovski

Tettenhall Rotary Club have raised £7,000 through donations and partnerships with other clubs and organisations to buy three enormous generators for hospitals in the war-torn country.

Members of the Rotary Club met with members of the Wolverhampton and Wombourne Ukrainian community to handover the generators, which is the latest donation from the club after power generators, gas stoves and power banks were previously sent over.

The foundation and international chair for Tettenhall Rotary Club Chris Kraushar said it had been a team effort to raise the funds and purchase the generators and said it was a part of the ethos of being a Rotarian to be able to make such a donation.

He said: "Our whole ethos is to provide humanitarian assistance wherever it is needed internationally and, of course, there is just such an international need that has risen in Ukraine, so that has been our focus during the last year.

"The invasion was something of a throwback for me as my parents are Polish and left the country at the outbreak of the Second World War, so my brother and I are part of the last generation to escape from Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini.

"It brought it back into sharp focus for me, so I've been very keen to do everything we possibly could to help people."

The three generators were supplied through the work of Tettenhall Rotary Club, as well as Support Ukraine UK and Ukrainian Community Luton UK.

Club secretary John Murphy said the club had been able to forge real links with the Wolverhampton Ukrainian community through its partnership work.

He said: "What has come out of this, good out of bad, has been the links that we've managed to forge with members of the Wolverhampton Ukrainian community.