Whitgreave Primary School

Whitgreave Primary School, in the Bushbury South and Low Hill ward, was created when the former infant and junior schools on the site joined together in September 2018.

The school in Goodyear Avenue teaches children aged 3-11 and has 420 pupils on its roll. The new building work, given the go-ahead this work, is to provide additional single-storey office space.

A report from Horsley Huber Architects, submitted on behalf of the school alongside the plans, said: “Whitgreave Primary School was built as a temporary building in the 1970s. As the demands of education and the school itself has evolved, the workload – and in turn – our office team has increased.

“So our current school office environment no longer offers the safe and comfortable working environment we would like to have for our members of staff in the school office. The proposed extension will enhance the working space within the office environment and will greatly benefit the school and its staff.

“The staff room and office were previously extended in 2004, with the construction of a single-storey extension at the front of the school facing the

main car park. Since that time, administrative demands on the school have increased – particularly following the amalgamation of the junior and infants’ schools.

“As result of the increase in administrative staff, the current office is now cramped and no longer provides the safe and comfortable working environment required,” added the report.