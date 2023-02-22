Wolverhampton Art Gallery secures importance piece of black British art for future generations

The picture Ann

The painting Ann, 2022 was first exhibited in Standing Still, Palmer’s highly successful solo exhibition which is at Wolverhampton Art Gallery until May.

In Standing Still, Palmer presents paintings based upon two recent family celebrations: one the marriage of his youngest daughter, and the other a family reunion spanning four generations. Sourcing images from life, pop culture and beyond, Palmer begins with a photograph before passing it through his painterly filter, figuring his own family as a repository of cultural history and memory, archival images and family photographs have been at the core of his practice since the 1980s.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for City Economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins said: “It is fantastic that we are adding to the city’s collection so that future generations will see high quality artwork of today. We are very thankful to the Friends of Wolverhampton Art Gallery for their help in acquiring Ann, 2022.

“This stunning painting complements an earlier work by Eugene Palmer in the Gallery’s collection and shows we have an Art Gallery that truly represents its communities.

“Ann will be exhibited in the Georgian Room, alongside works by Joshua Reynolds, Thomas Gainsborough and other celebrated portrait painters.”

Ed Cross, Director of Ed Cross Fine Art Gallery said: “Wolverhampton can be seen as one of the main birthplaces of the Black British art scene and its public gallery collected Eugene’s earlier work, so it is entirely fitting that Standing Still now moves from our gallery in London to Wolverhampton Art Gallery which has one of the finest collections of Black British Art in the UK, and that the gallery has acquired a key work from the show for their permanent collection. "This acquisition marks an important step on the road towards Eugene Palmer getting the kind of recognition that he so richly deserves."