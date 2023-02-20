Traders divided on planned street pedestrianisation works

Harry Deo said he was disappointed about the works and worried about lack of footfall

There was a mixed response from traders on Lichfield Street in Wolverhampton to news of a planned £12.5 million redesign of the public realm.

The work on Lichfield Street, Queen Square, Princess Square and Darlington Street include tree-lined wider footpaths, more bus stops and coach stops to serve the Grand Theatre, a two-way continuous cycle route, one-way bus and taxi access (westbound) and events spaces.

The planned works would see Lichfield Street pedestrianised

It would be the next step in the city centre improvement programme which has seen Victoria Street and the area around Civic Halls redeveloped, with work on those areas set to be completed by end of March.

The work on Victoria Street had been criticised by traders and shop owners, who said they had lost trade through the disruption and lack of access by customers, and a number of businesses had closed down during the works.

The area around Lichfield Street and Darlington Street was quiet on Monday morning, with people waiting for buses and heading to work, and some traders said they feared a similar issue to what had happened on Victoria Street.

At the Londis shop, which also acted as Wolverhampton Post Office, owner Harry Deo said he had been very disappointed to hear about the plans and said he feared losing more customers because of the work.

He said: "I was very disappointed when I first heard about it as it's basically the same thing they've been doing down on Market Street and Victoria Street and trade has fallen down there and I think it'll be exactly the same up here.

"The city centre isn't exactly booming as it is and I think the work will just bottleneck that off and make it even harder for people to come in, and we see it every day anyway as footfall has fallen since Covid and I don't see any bonus in this.

"I've contacted the council for more information, but no one has gotten back to me in terms of the buses and the one-way system and I think it would just be nice for them to fill us in on the details."

Georgina Konadu said she felt it was going to be good for the environment

Further up Lichfield Street, the Sweet-Elohim-Afro Market was a busy shop, with people coming in to buy plantain, cassava chips and other African and Caribbean foods.

Owner Georgina Konadu had a different point of view about the plans, saying that she felt it would be good for the environment and any works wouldn't affect her too much.

She said: "I think it is a very good idea as it will make the area nice and clean and good for the environment.

"I don't think it will have a lot of effect on my shop as where we are, we are very busy and we have a lot of people from other countries coming by and shopping here, especially African people.

"I think we'll get a lot of passing trade even with the works going on."

Traders on Darlington Street were unsure about the works

Along Lichfield Street and further down on Darlington Street, a few traders, who asked not to be named, spoke of their worries about disruption from works and lack of access for customers and deliveries.

One of the newest traders on the street was Adam Bright, franchisee of Sassy Coffee, who said the impending works were filling him with dread for the short term impact, although he also said he hoped the new works would look great.

He said: "It has been filling me with dread and anxiety. The final project, I think, is going to look really great, but I'm really concerned about the implementation of it.

"The short term problems are going to be if they close the street, it'll put people off walking down and if they start putting down traffic cones and barriers and they don't manage it properly, we're going to have people just turning away from the street.

Adam Bright said he was worried about the works and wasn't sure what the short term issues would be

"I've had absolutely nothing from the council about this and I haven't spoken to them or had any documentation from them and the first I heard about it was on social media, so nobody's approached me about this.

"It's hard to look past the original works that they're going to do and that's my biggest concern and, maybe, they'll get it right and everything will be fantastic, but past experience tells me it's not going to go that way."