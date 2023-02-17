Wolverhampton adult care equipment units to be retained

Some of the units on Racecourse Road, Dunstall Park, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The depots in Racecourse Road near Wolverhampton Racecourse, Dunstall Park – which is located in the St Peter’s ward – are required for extended lease time due to council employees having been relocated to other areas as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local authority bosses are now looking to enter into the continuation of the process in order to enable the council adult care team’s community equipment services to continue supplying equipment to people in their homes during situations taken after hospital discharges – carried out to protect NHS staff.

A report from the council’s deputy director of assets Julia Nock, due to go before bosses next week, said: “During the Covid pandemic, staff had been redeployed from other areas of our adult provisions to backfill people unable to attend work, and also to help with the expanded workload due to increased demand. There is a requirement for this service to continue.

“The current lease for the warehouse at Racecourse Road commenced in January 2018 but has expired in January 2023 .

Estates have been instructed to complete a lease renewal to allow the service to continue. The new terms have been agreed with the landlord agent at a rental fee of £115,000 per annum.”