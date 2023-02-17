Will our traffic lights be gone within two decades?

Archive picture from 1968 of the dismantling of Wolverhampton's historic first traffic lights.. EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY FEBRUARY 17..A self-driving Nissan Leaf car is driven on public roads in Woolwich, south east London during a ground-breaking trial of self-driving cars which has demonstrated the potential for traffic lights to become obsolete. Two autonomous electric cars built by the Japanese manufacturer have completed hundreds of laps around a 2.7-mile route featuring busy A roads as part of the three-year ServCity project to identify and overcome barriers to deploying autonomous vehicles in cities, which ends next month. Picture date: Tuesday February 14, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Thomas Tompkin, an engineer supporting groundbreaking self-driving cars, said there may be no need to control the behaviour of motorists at junctions.

He believes that, within 20 years, cars will be able to think for themselves and predicts “a seismic shift in the way our roads are laid out”.

The first traffic lights to be installed in the UK came in 1927, controlled by a timer device at the junction of Princess Street and Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton.

According to reports from the Wolverhampton Chronicle, quite a large crowd turned up to watch the switch-on, although the event turned out to be something of a damp squib. Within a few minutes, one of the red lights failed, and the policeman was back on point duty.

They were finally replaced with a more modern system in 1968, but a blue plaque marks the spot where they were and the modern lights still at the junction throw a nod to the moment in history by having an unusual black and white stripe pole design.

Traffic lights have now become a standard part of driving globally and are often the bane of motorists lives.

Mr Tomkin believes preparations should be made to get rid of them altogether.

In recent trials over the past two years, two self-driving electric cars built by Japanese manufacturer Nissan have completed hundreds of laps around a 2.7-mile route featuring busy A roads in Woolwich, south-east London.

This is part of the ServCity project to identify and overcome barriers to deploying autonomous vehicles in cities, which ends next month.

It is believed to be the UK’s first trial of driverless technology involving the use of roadside infrastructure as well as the vehicles’ own systems.

Around 270 cameras installed on the route by the SMLL relay information to the Nissan Leaf cars about potential issues ahead, such as buses stopped in the left lane.

This enables the cars to change lanes well before encountering obstructions, creating a smoother flow of traffic.

Mr Tompkin, head of network, infrastructure and operations at SMLL, estimated that the high-specification roadside systems cost “around one million pounds per kilometre” but claimed a wider rollout involving more basic technology could be done for a fraction of the price.

“That starts to become a bit more of a compelling business case,” he said.

“If we think about maybe 20 or 30 years time, can you start to then think about the infrastructure outside? Can you start to remove some of that infrastructure such as traffic signals?

“Obviously, there’s a lot of work to be done before that ever takes place. But that’s where you can start to see a seismic shift in the way our roads are laid out.”

Mr Tompkin said he hopes the UK will have “moved on a lot” towards “completely driverless cars” in public use by the end of the decade.

The Government has previously expressed its commitment to introducing legislation in the future that will enable the use of self-driving vehicles on the roads of Britain. ServCity’s cars have a qualified driver behind the wheel who can take control when needed.

A driver intervened on at least two occasions during media demonstrations earlier this week, to avoid a possible collision with a bus and to miss a chunk of road surface dislodged from a pothole.

The cars have covered more than 1,600 miles during testing, with no accidents, according to the project’s leaders.

Robert Bateman, who manages ServCity for Nissan, said there have been significant differences in London’s trials compared with those in the US and Japan.

“With London there’s more pedestrian interactions and crossings,” he explained.

“In Japan, everybody follows the rules. Not so in the UK.

“This is why Nissan has decided to do this research work here in the UK.

“Quite frankly, if you can get it right here you can then deliver an autonomous vehicle anywhere in the world.”

Mr Bateman insisted the cars are safer than those with a human in control.

He said: “The car is looking 360 degrees around it. That’s the autonomous vehicle system’s only job. It’s not eating a sandwich. It’s not texting. It’s not thinking what it’s going to be doing at work.”

ServCity is a £10.7 million consortium project involving Nissan, Hitachi, Connected Places Catapult, the University of Nottingham, TRL (formerly Transport Research Laboratory) and SBD Automotive.

Transport minister Jesse Norman said: “The Government has invested £7 million in this project to be at the forefront of innovation.