One person rushed to hospital after Codsall Wood crash

The junction of County Lane and Harrietts Hayes Road

Fire, ambulance and police services attended the scene on the junction of County Lane and Harriotts Hayes Lane.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One person has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision at the junction of County Lane Harrietts Hayes Road, Codsall Wood at about 12.40pm. An ambulance was sent to the scene. On arrival, the crew found three people had been in the vehicles but only one was hurt.

"The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to New Cross hospital for further assessment."

A fire crew from Albrighton Fire Station helped ensure the scene was safe.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Wolverhampton, one fire appliance was mobilised from Albrighton.