Emergency crews sent after car crashes into hedge

By Nick HumphreysWolverhamptonPublished:

Fire crews and police were sent to Albrighton after a car ended up in a hedge.

The one-vehicle crash happened in Holyhead Road at around 9am. No-one was trapped in the car. One fire engine was sent.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.05am on Thursday, February 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Albrighton. This incident involved one vehicle which required making safe after coming to rest in a hedge. No persons trapped

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Albrighton. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

