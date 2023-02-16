Emergency crews sent after car crashes into hedge

The one-vehicle crash happened in Holyhead Road at around 9am. No-one was trapped in the car. One fire engine was sent.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.05am on Thursday, February 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Albrighton. This incident involved one vehicle which required making safe after coming to rest in a hedge. No persons trapped