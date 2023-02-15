Partnership work helps locate stolen motorbikes

Police partnership work helped to locate three stolen motorbikes

Officers from the Central Motorway Policing Group teamed up with neighbourhood officers and the National Police Air Service and were able to track and locate a Lexmoto motorcycle after it was stolen from the Stourbridge area.

The motorcycle was fitted with a tracker which enabled the owner to update officers with location of the motorbike and where it was travelling.

Central Motorway Police Group officers and neighbourhood officers from the team in Wolverhampton worked together as well as the police helicopter from National Police Air Service to locate the bike on Thursday, February 9.

It was found abandoned in a hedge on parkland and thermal imaging technology was used to find it on Ruskin Road on the Scotlands Estate.

During the search for the stolen bike, officers also located a moped stolen from the Wolverhampton area and a Triumph motorbike stolen from Gornal.

PC Andy Davey, Motorway Patrol Officer at CMPG Perry Barr, said: “It was a great team effort from officers from CMPG, neighbourhood officers at Wolverhampton and air support from NPAS.

"They played an essential part in locating the recently stolen motorcycle by finding its heat signature in a hedgerow, but also in assisting officers in extricating the other stolen bikes from what was a fairly large area of parkland.