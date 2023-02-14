Spotlight on Wolverhampton’s alcohol-related deaths

Data showed that in 2020 the city had an average fatality rate of 29.3 per 100,000 population – equating to 70 deaths.

More recent indicative alcohol-specific mortality data for 2021 shows 54 deaths have been registered.

Local authority bosses are now set to address concerns over the harmful levels of drinking in the city at a meeting this week.

In a report to the council’s residents, housing and communities scrutiny panel, principal Public Health specialist Michelle Smith said: “Wolverhampton’s hospital admissions rate for alcohol-specific conditions is 621 per 100,000 population, which is considerably higher than England’s rate at 587 per 100,000 population.

“Based on estimated prevalence in Wolverhampton, only one in five people who experience alcohol harm are engaged with alcohol treatment support services. This means there is an unmet need of 82 per cent in the population – nearly 2,950 individuals – which equates to approximately 650 individuals in treatment for alcohol dependency.

“For those who are engaged in treatment and support, their recovery outcomes are positive. Nearly 45 per cent exit treatment successfully. Since 2015, the Wolverhampton treatment completions rate has been consistently higher than the national average.

“Currently, Wolverhampton are in the top quarter of performance for successful completion of alcohol treatment in the UK and the second in the West Midlands behind Dudley,” she added.

A local multi-agency drug and alcohol partnership was developed in July 2022, with a view to working towards reducing drug and alcohol harm across Wolverhampton.