Night of music and dancing to celebrate women

The four members of Ladyland are ready to put on a night of entertainment

Ladyland returns to the Newhampton Arts Centre in Wolverhampton on Saturday, March 11 for a night of DJ sets, with all proceeds raised from the event going to The Haven.

Ladyland is a collective of female DJs, Alison, Becci, Dawn and Lindsay, who formed in March 2020 with a passion for music.

The collective said it formed with three main aims, which were to celebrate International Women’s Day, to give people a good party and to try and raise as much money as possible for local charities.

Previous Ladyland events have raised funds for Lotus Sanctuary, Wolves Waste Not and Periods Matter.

Music on the night will range from funk to soul, from electronica to indie, from disco to rare groove, from hip hop to breaks, from reggae to dub, from world to new wave, from house to boogie and from jungle to rave.

Tickets are on sale and are available directly from Newhampton Arts Centre, costing £7.50 in advance or £10 on the door.