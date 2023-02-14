New bungalows planned for former builder’s yard

A view looking up towards the land behind Hall Lane in Bilston, where the bungalows are planned. Photo: Google Street View

Wolverhampton city council has granted outline planning permission for the development of the properties on a former builder’s yard at the rear of Hall Lane, following an application from James Workman, c/o Stourbridge-based PDP.

A statement from agent Simon Dawes, issued alongside the application, said: “The site comprises an overgrown parcel of land that is located at the rear of Hall Lane and is accessed via a sloping roadway. It is located in a predominantly residential area and also near to The Gorge nature reserve.

“The existing land as it stands has established use as as builder’s yard, which until recently was in regular daily use. The properties will be typical brick-built homes with parking spaces at the front. The site is 990 square metres and will be divided between the two dwellings.

“There is an uphill approach to the property, but the driveway will be created in permeable block paving and a lawned area and paved patio area will also be added. Construction work will be undertaken by the applicant.