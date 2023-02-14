Korean students starstruck by surprise meeting with Wolves hero Hwang Hee-chan

Hwang Hee-Chan surprised the students during their tour of Molineux

The footballer, Hwang Hee-chan, shocked the international pupils, who were touring Molineux as part of their stay with the University of Wolverhampton.

The group of 40 students met their "treasure" while visiting from South Korea, Hwang's home country.

Sooan, who is currently on the university's semester abroad programme from Chunbuk National University, said: "Hwang is our treasure, he is the most famous player and it's such an honour to have met him.

"The whole day has been a fantastic experience and I thank the university for this perfect surprise."

Others were left amazed as Hwang – who plays for Wolves as a forward – made a surprise appearance during their group photo.

Adam Yardley, senior lecturer and short courses leader at the University of Wolverhampton, said: "The Premier League has a massive profile in Korea, and the students, if not Wolves supporters before they arrive, certainly leave as their biggest fans.

"Thanks to the partnership we have with Wolves, we are able to provide students with opportunities and experiences they will never forget and to be able to get Hwang to surprise them on this special occasion, really was the icing on the cake."

The students are currently studying at the university on its English language winter school and semester abroad programmes, and have travelled from a number of partner universities in South Korea.

Russell Jones, Wolves’ general manager of marketing and commercial growth, said: "Hwang’s performances at the World Cup and at Wolves have really helped the club’s popularity spike in Korea.