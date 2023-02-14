Engineering courses to receive accreditation from major body

The accreditation will benefit students looking to join the University of Wolverhampton Racing Team

Wolverhampton University has received the accreditation from the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), which provides life-long learning opportunities for its 115, 000 members, many of whom will achieve professionally registered status.

The University’s Engineering department spans a wide selection of professional engineering disciplines including Mechanical, Automotive, Aerospace and Motorsport Engineering.

Engineering students have access to a range of a cutting-edge equipment, racing standard wind tunnel, CNC machine, industrial CT scanner, 3D printer), dynamic learning spaces and expert teaching.

They also have the opportunity to gain real industry experience by joining the University of Wolverhampton Racing Team (UWR) or taking advantage of the university's collaboration with the Morgan Motor Company.

Professor David Proverbs, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering at the University, said: “The accreditation by IMechE means that our Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree courses are designed to meet the requirements of this professional body and our industrial partners who have helped inform their content.

“This, in combination with our hands-on approach to learning, has ensured that our Engineering graduates have the skills, knowledge and understanding to secure jobs at leading companies such as Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport, Aston Martin and Rolls Royce.