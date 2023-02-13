Former Wolverhampton engineering plant lined up for demolition

The former Minerva Industries

Minerva Industries UK, based in Wolverhampton, supplied some of the most prestigious automotive brands in the country until last year when administrators were called in.

Now plans have been unveiled to bulldoze the metal processing firm’s plant on Fordhouse Road in Low Hill.

Demolition notice at the former Minerva Industries

A report submitted to planners at Wolverhampton Council says that no contractor has yet been appointed for the demolition and as yet, no date was set for the work.

It is proposed that the work will take place from 8am-6pm on weekdays, and 8am-1pm on Saturdays.

The report says: “As far as possible, demolition works will be carried out using methods that minimise noise.” Residents will be notified ahead of demolition work taking place.

It adds that once demolition is complete the site will be “secured and its surface re-dressed”.

A statement from Wolverhampton Council said: “The proposed demolition may be carried out at any time up to and including January 31, 2028 (within five years of the date the application was received).

“Outside that period a further application will be needed.”

The firm was formed nearly 40 years ago as Wolverhampton Pressings and traded under a number of different names

Administrators were called into the business in June 2022. At the time a number of members of staff were kept on as the firm continued to trade while a buyer was sought, but since then all 59 employees have been made redundant.

It was said to have experienced trading difficulties due to issues facing the global automotive industry, including semiconductor shortages, supply chain issues and rising costs.