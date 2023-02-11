New Wolverhampton franchise coffee shop opens with pledge to maintain its quality service

Rajesh Brigue and Adam Bright look forward to welcoming customers to the new Sassy Coffee Company shop on Lichfield Street

The newest franchise shop of the Sassy Coffee Company has opened on Lichfield Street in Wolverhampton on the site of the old Gold and Black Cafe.

It is the first franchise to open for the Wolverhampton-based company, which started out in 2007 distributing coffee machines into hotels, the retail industry and coffee shops before opening its first coffee shop in the Mander Centre in 2022.

Owner Adam Bright said the aim was to provide the same flavour and taste as found in the other shop.

The new shop on Lichfield Street is the result of a meeting between Sassy Coffee Company director Rajesh Brigue and Mr Bright, who said he'd looked at leasing some machines and it had spiralled from there.

Rajesh Brigue and Adam Bright show off the inside of the new shop, complete with wall mural

He said: "We were introduced to each other when I was looking to lease some machines to turn this place from a cafe into a coffee shop and, literally within days, we'd decided to use the Sassy brand.

"We've spent months working on this, getting the store right and tweaking to ensure that both stores are identical and deliver the same type of quality associated with the brand."

Mr Brigue said Sassy Coffee was built on being bright, full of beans and cheeky and also on providing quality coffee made and brewed from local sources and building the brand across Wolverhampton.

He said: "We've built a strong reputation and want people to walk into a shop and go 'oh, this is a Sassy Coffee shop', with people able to go to any shop and enjoy the same product."

Mr Bright said the location on Lichfield Street was perfect as it was a way to help bring some life back to the high street and give the same flavour as the other store.

He said: "Every coffee will be the same, as will every panini and slice of cake and the pricing will be the same.