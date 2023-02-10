Notification Settings

Pet pooch Pablo makes miraculous recovery after being hit by two cars in Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'Brien
Wolverhampton

A Wolverhampton veterinary practice pulled out all the stops to save a pet pooch who got lost on his morning walk before being hit by two cars.

Pablo was hit by two cars

The 10-month-old Belgian Shepherd, named Pablo, had been on a walk close to White Cross Vets on Penn Road when the accident happened.

The injured and shocked dog then managed to escape the scene, despite having a severely fractured leg, before he was tracked down by members of the vet's team and several others who had witnessed the incident.

Dr Emily Moss, from White Cross Vets in Wolverhampton, said: “All of a sudden someone rushed up to the practice as we were opening and said a dog had been run over twice outside.

"One of our White Cross nurses, Laura Marlow dashed out but the dog had gone, so she searched the area for him with several other people and the driver of one of the cars.

“We eventually found him about a mile away and he was clearly in a lot of pain, with the bone from his fractured leg breaking through the skin. He was also losing blood and had several other wounds.

“Understandably, he was very scared and therefore aggressive when anyone approached him, but eventually we managed to put a muzzle on him and Laura and I began administering first aid treatment, with an intravenous catheter and methadone pain relief.

"We could then safely lift him into the car and drive him back to the practice.

“His owner, Mr Singh, then arrived and the pair were clearly very happy to be reunited after what had been a very traumatic experience for both of them.

“We continued treating him and it proved to be a big team effort, but thankfully Pablo is now making a full recovery.

"Most of his wounds have now healed and his leg is getting better by the day. Our whole team played a part in this recovery and we’re all very pleased that we were able to save him after such a devastating accident.”

Pablo was reunited with his owner who said he was a "lovely gentle giant" who is "very inquisitive" and managed to slip his lead.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

