Bells at historic city church to be renovated

St Luke's Church in Blakenhall

The works will enable it to open up to the community again.

Repairs at the Grade II* listed St Luke’s CoE parish church in Blakenhall, which dates back to 1860 but is currently closed, were granted planning consent by city council bosses this week.

The work will involve removing the ring of eight bells cast by James Barwell of Birmingham in 1897. They were also the last complete ring of bells to be cast by Barwell’s, who were nor bellfounders of particular renown.

A statement issued by planners acting on behalf of the church said: “We are temporarily going to remove the bells, refurbish the fittings and return them to the tower and rehang them with new ball bearing-based gudgeons. While the bells are at the foundry the frame will be cleaned down, primed and repainted.”

Blakenhall councillor Paul Birch (Lab) added: “Since the Church of England closed St Luke’s Church, the community have been without a central place of worship for large gatherings for weddings, funerals, christenings etc.

“When the building closed as a church, I understand there was an antiques business there for a while which I believe has since moved out. It’s also my understanding that the church has been bought by a fellowship who hope to reopen it as a church again.

“I have spoken with certain authorities who have offered to reconsecrate the building upon invitation, and we are thrilled to hear it will once more be in use.

“Blakenhall is a considerable centre for many faiths, with a nearby Christian Life centre on Sedgley Street, St John’s Methodist Church on Wolverhampton Road East, the Guru Ravidas Temple on Dudley Road, Mandir Hindu Temple on Penn Road, Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on Sedgley Street, Guru Teg Bahadur on Upper Villier’s Street, St Selah Tamil Church, Jamia Masjid Faridia Mosque on Wanderers Avenue, Christ the Apostolic Pentecostal Assembly on Sunbeam Street – and more than a dozen other smaller faith groups.