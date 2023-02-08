Still time to bid for special part of summer of sport

Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough are auctioning off their Queen's Baton Relay uniforms to raise money for Compton Care

The auction for the Queen’s Baton Relay uniforms worn by Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough was launched in January by the pair to raise funds for Compton Care, a charity they are both patrons of.

The couple were featured part of the baton relay when it arrived in Wolverhampton on July 24, with 1966 cycling individual pursuit winner Hugh completing three laps of the velodrome at Aldersley Stadium on his bike, then handing over to five-time swimming gold medallist Anita.

In partnership with the Express & Star, the couple are putting their QBR uniforms, which are the tops and trousers, up for auction, with all proceeds going to Compton Care.

Hugh said the idea came after Anita and he had enjoyed the day, but were left wondering what to do with the uniforms.

He said: “We did the relay, which was the most enjoyable day, but the uniforms have been back in their boxes in the drawer and, quite frankly, might never see the light of day again.

“We thought about how we could make these a gift that could give pleasure to some people and the idea came about doing a fundraiser for a charity that we are patrons of, so we thought about doing an auction.

"It may be one of, if maybe the only, time that a married couple of gold medallists handed over the baton to each other and it’s money for a worthy cause.”

Anita said it was a chance for someone to have something to remember for the Games.

She said: “It was lovely to be involved in the relay as I competed in two Commonwealth Games, but had never taken part in the baton relay, so to be involved in something like this was just a wonderful opportunity.

“I think it will be a golden opportunity for somebody to have something to remember the 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

Email bids to james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.