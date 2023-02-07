West Midlands Metro team donate £1,000 for chosen charity Compton Care

The Metro team on their charity bike ride

Over the past 12 months they’ve raised just over £1,000 through a series of events organised in support of their adopted Charity of the Year.

Vicki Bennett, West Midlands Metro Customer Service Manager, said: “Last year we asked colleagues to vote for a worthy cause to benefit from our fundraising events, and Compton Care topped the poll.

“Since then, colleagues have made a fantastic effort to support a much-loved organisation through numerous events including coffee mornings, raffles, a sponsored bike ride and a Christmas jumper day.

“They have also supported the charity by volunteering in the Compton Care gardens, helping it to prepare for a summer garden festival.”

In 2022 Compton Care celebrated its 40th birthday and provides clinical expertise and emotional support for people living with complex or incurable conditions.

The free services, tailored to individuals needs, are provided in Compton’s purpose-built facilities or in people’s own home, helping people and their loved ones navigate life with an incurable condition.

Vicki added: "This was the first time that our fundraising efforts have been focused on one organisation, and the ‘adopted charity’ approach has proved hugely popular with the team currently voting for a worthy cause to support in 2023."

Elaine Reed, Compton Care’s Corporate Fundraiser, said: “Thanks to everyone at West Midland Metro for supporting Compton Care.

"It has been a wonderful year, having the opportunity to work with colleagues from across the organisation. We could not continue our vital work caring for patients and their families affected by an incurable condition without amazing supporters like West Midland Metro."