West Midlands fire personnel head to Turkey to answer call for international help after major earthquake

UKISAR volunteers training

Eight members from the service are heading to the country to help those in need after the seismic activity hit part of Turkey and also Syria.

Those deployed are volunteer members of UK International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) having been sanctioned by the Foreign Office.

Wayne Brown, chief fire officer of West Midlands Fire Service, said: “The news and imagery from Türkiye and Syria are truly devastating. Our thoughts are with everyone who is grieving, or otherwise affected by the earthquakes.

“We are proud to be among the UK fire and rescue services who have sent teams as part of the international response.

“The West Midlands UKISAR volunteers will provide a command support function. We are extremely grateful to them, and will be giving them all possible support during their deployment.”

UKISAR has previously deployed to earthquake zones – including Turkey in 1999 – as well as to countries hit by hurricanes, floods and wildfires. Last year, UKISAR and WMFS personnel were among those to join convoys taking much-needed firefighting vehicles and equipment to war-torn Ukraine.