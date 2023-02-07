Two 13-year-olds have been missing from Wolverhampton since Friday

Have you seen Louis or Billie Jo

Louis and Billie Jo were last seen at Excel, Wolverhampton Street, Bilston on Friday night.

Louis' mother Clair Cownley is desperate to locate her son.

She told the Express & Star: "Louis has ADHD and has not had any medication and we are all really worried about him.

"He has run off with another 13-year-old and has turned his phone off and so has she but his location popped up on Find My Iphone in Quinton.

"By the time we had driven there he had gone so we missed our chance, his phone has not been turned on since.

"Myself, his dad and brothers are beside ourselves with worry, he needs his medication and he needs to be back home with his family, if anyone sees him in Quinton or anywhere else phone 101 or 999."

West Midlands Police posted on social media: "Have you seen you seen Louis and Billie Jo?

"The 13-year-olds are both missing from their homes in Wolverhampton, and we think they may be together."