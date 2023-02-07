Motorist and bus travel disruption due to crash closing major road in Wolverhampton

National Express routes services 6 and 25 are not serving Wobaston Road and Pendeford Business Park.
It is due to a crash on Wobaston Road in Pendeford.
The road is closed between The Droveway and Patshull Avenue.
⚠️Service Disruption⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) February 7, 2023
Due to a RTC on Wobaston Road #Wolverhampton #Pendeford
Service 6 will terminate at i54 not serving Wobaston Road
Service 25 will terminate at Patshull Avenue not serving Wobaston Road and Pendeford Business Park
Apologies for any inconvenience caused.