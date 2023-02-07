Notification Settings

Motorist and bus travel disruption due to crash closing major road in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton

Motorists and bus users are facing disruption in Wolverhampton due to a crash.

National Express routes services 6 and 25 are not serving Wobaston Road and Pendeford Business Park.

It is due to a crash on Wobaston Road in Pendeford.

The road is closed between The Droveway and Patshull Avenue.

More to follow.

