Nominations open for 100 Most Influential Women in Hospitality

Adam Hyman, founder, CODE Hospitality,

Now in its sixth year, the list previously known as 100 Most Influential Women in Hospitality, returns to champion the best female talent across the UK and is organised by CODE Hospitality.

Ranging from sommeliers to suppliers, chefs to front of house, CODE’s list selects a line-up of women at the heart of the hospitality industry who are pushing the boundaries for change.

Last year’s winners, selected from a pool of more than 800 nominations, included Kate Nicholls OBE, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, Adriana Cavita, Chef-owner of Cavita, Florence Knight, Executive Chef of Session Arts Club, Missy Flynn, Co-founder of Rita’s and Nina Panayiodou, Operations Director of Dishoom.

This year’s list, sponsored by Bibendum Wine, will be judged by a panel of industry experts including Kate Nichols OBE, Romy Gill MBE, Ikoyi co-founder Iré Hassan-Odukale, The Good Food Guide editor Elizabeth Carter, and award-winning food writer Ajesh Patalay.

Nominations are open for colleagues and friends from all corners of hospitality who those working in the sector feel are most influential and deserve to be celebrated.

Adam Hyman, founder, CODE Hospitality, said, “We are delighted to be opening up nominations for our annual list, Hospitality’s Women of the Year. Each year we are able to bring together a fantastic and diverse line-up of women from business owners to behind-the-scenes talent changing the face of their community. Our list celebrates women who have made an inspiring impact over the past 12 months and we are looking forward to seeing this year’s nominations.”