More than £1 million into housing schemes for people recovering from addiction

The funding – of at least £1.3m – will be split across authorities in the region under a £53m national project to better tackle the issue.

It will be used to give people recovering from addiction housing support which will be tailored to each council to meet residents' needs.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “We’re supporting those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction by addressing the link between improved treatment outcomes and a stable home.

“This £53 million funding, targeted to the regions with the greatest need, will support the government’s ambition to reduce overall drug use to a historic 30-year low.”

People in treatment for drug and alcohol dependence are often easier to support if their housing needs are addressed at the same time, as there is a strong link between having a stable home and improved treatment outcomes, experts say.

Health Minister Neil O’Brien sadded “Alcohol and drug dependence can have a devastating impact on the lives of people, their families and wider society. It is essential to break this cycle of addiction.

“The £53 million housing support funding will play a key role in testing how housing can help break this cycle, improve recovery and help people to live happier and healthier lives.”

Meanwhile the programmes will help to "inform and develop future policy" by the Department for Health and Social Care in partnership with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Rosanna O'Connor, director of addictions and inclusion, added: "The need for better housing and employment support for people dependent on drugs and alcohol is a core part of the current 10-Year national drugs strategy. We have known, for too long, that people in drug treatment with housing problems do less well in their recovery. What we know less about is how to address these problems. For the first time, dedicated funding is available to improve housing support.