L-R: Sean Aldis (Chief Executive at Wolverhampton Homes), Adam Vasco (Director of Diversity & Inclusion in Professional Practice at Wolverhampton University), Bethany Coey-Archer (Chair of the Rainbow Staff Equality Forum at Wolverhampton Council), Deputy Mayoress of Wolverhampton, Lynn Plant and the Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre raise the rainbow flag in St Peter’s Square to mark the start of LGBT History Month.

Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre raised the rainbow flag in St Peter’s Square to mark the start of LGBT History Month on Wednesday.

The rainbow flag will fly throughout February to mark LGBT History Month, which promotes equality and diversity across the city and beyond.

After an introduction from the Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton Council, Councillor Dr Mike Hardacre, the rainbow flag was raised in honour of LGBT History Month and followed by speeches from Bethany Coey-Archer from Wolverhampton Council, Adam Vasco from the University of Wolverhampton and Shaun Aldis from Wolverhampton Homes.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Hardacre said: “I am proud to raise the rainbow flag in honour of LGBT History Month, seeing people coming together and celebrating inclusion and diversity across the board while promoting understanding and awareness; learning from the past to inform a rainbow future.

“I was delighted to see a mixture of staff, partners, residents and Councillors attend the flag raising ceremony which demonstrates how proud we are to be a city that embraces equality.”

To find out more about this year’s campaign, go to bit.ly/3wMRZEw and for more on the flag ceremony, go to bit.ly/3RnVACg