New drone picture shows two month clean up success on site of raging inferno

After the blaze that tore through factory units in Wolverhampton was finally extinguished on Thursday, nearby businesses have spoken about how the fire has affected them. The first calls reporting a "50-foot blaze" in Lower Horseley Fields, were received by West Midlands Fire Service at around 9pm on Monday. The fire that followed - which investigators have since said they believe was started deliberately - consumed and destroyed several derelict and occupied warehouses in the area. With police roadblocks stopping traffic passing through the industrial estate on Thursday, businesses around the area began to feel the effect of diverted traffic and late deliveries. Steve Phillips, the owner of Interplumb on Willenhall Road, talked about the lack of customers. He said: "Normally we have a good few customers by now, but I've hardly had a customer all day. "The road blockage is adding around 10 to 20 minutes in rush hour, the 'tradies' don't have that time on their hands, so they go somewhere that is more convenient and faster for them." Mr Phillips added: "It has affected my bottom line for the last few days, I am supposed to break up Friday but we shall see." Debris from the fire has been thrown around the area, with a lot of it landing on gardens, forecourts and building yards. Dal Singh, the owner of Bargain Vans Ltd on Willenhall Road, said: "I had to clean all the vans again after the fire. It's really lucky it didn't spread to the nearby buildings as well. "It has been chaos getting to work this morning, with all the diverted traffic in the area it's like gridlock." She said: "We had so much fallout and smoke from the fire, I know my garden is full of ash and bits of the roof from when it was going on. "We don't know what it was, but it looks like asbestos so we don't want to touch it. If it's asbestos we don't want to mess with it." A staff member from Wolverhampton Signs, on Commercial Road, said: "We haven't really had any issues with business so far, but we have had a bit of debris fall around. "Some of the looks like asbestos, we don't want to mess with it as it can be quite dangerous." The investigation into the cause of the fire continues. massive fire involving a number of factory units in Wolverhampton tackled by over 100 firefighters was started deliberately, investigators have said. The aftermath of the huge fire in Wolverhampton, off Lower Horseley Fields. Crews were called out to Lower Horseley Fields at around 9pm on Monday which led to a number of roads being closed and railway lines being shut in the aftermath. It saw a string of active businesses engulfed in the blaze with business owners speaking of the disruption it has caused to their livelihoods in the run-up to Christmas. A major incident was declared The fire was finally extinguished on Thursday after days of round-the-clock work by crews from across the West Midlands. Roads were still closed on Thursday And now investigators from West Midlands Fire Service say they believe the fire was started deliberately – with crews set to remain at the scene for the next 24 hours to ensure there are no further flare-ups. Lower Walsall Street will remain closed and Lower Horseley Fields will be one-way into the city, the fire service added.

More than 100 firefighters battled the huge fire on Monday, December 5 which ripped through industrial units, old warehouses and derelict buildings.

Demolition experts have been busy since Christmas ensuring the burnt out shells of buildings were taken down in compliance with strict health and safety regulations.

West Midlands Fire Service investigators quickly established the inferno had been started deliberately. West Midlands Police today confirmed no arrests had been made in connection with the huge arson attack.

However, East Park Councillor Louise Miles revealed Wolverhampton Council had been working closely with business owners effected by the fire.

She told the Express & Star: "The night of the fire is something I will never forget. I kind of got caught up with it all and was close enough to see the amazing work the firefighters did that day.

"The fire covered such a big area which is why the clean up operation was so big. The council have been working with local businesses who were affected by the fire."

She added: "However, it is hard to devise long term ambitious plans for the area as the land is privately owned so we have to see what the owners want to do with such a large part of Horseley Fields."

Callers who alerted the emergency services on Monday, December 5, around 9pm described "50 foot" high flames. Winds fanned the flames creating one of the biggest fires in the living memory in Wolverhampton.

Trains were cancelled due to the proximity of the line to railway lines and roads remained closed four days later and diversions were put in place for the safety of motorists.