City celebrates best of poetry talent in competition

Young Poet Laureate Olga Suta, Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, and Primary Poet Champion Daisy Beardsmore.

Wolverhampton’s Library Service asked children and young people aged eight and over to write a poem of any style about the environment entitled 'If the animals of the world could talk…'.

Everyone who took part was then asked to vote for their favourite poem from all of those submitted.

Those who received the most votes in both the Young Poet Laureate and Primary Poet Champion competitions were then asked to perform their poem in front of a panel of judges so an overall winner in each category could be found.

After much deliberation, Olga Suta was named Young Poet Laureate for 2023, while Daisy Beardsmore was named Primary Poet Champion.

All of the finalists will have had their poems published in an anthology.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "The Young Poet Laureate and Primary Poet Champion competitions give young people the chance to have their voices heard by thousands of people across the city.

"It was wonderful to see such creative young minds at work and I thoroughly enjoyed reading and hearing their poems. Well done everyone."