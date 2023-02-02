Retro motor gem made in Wolverhampton helps to bring Mod era to Black Country Living Museum

DKR Scooter

And this rare 1959 DKR Defiant Scooter was also built right here in the Black Country. Now the machine has returned home, taking its place in the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley and promising visitors a road trip down memory lane.

The scooter was produced by the now-defunct Wolverhampton-based manufacturer, DKR, as an affordable and reliable means of transport during the 50s and 60s.

Tim Shields, museum transport manager, said: “The DKR Defiant is a rare example of a Black Country-built scooter, of which few survive. This stylish, high quality and well-engineered machine fills an important gap in our collection.

“Not only were they a user-friendly means of transport, but scooters also came to symbolise Mod culture and youth fashion.”

Powered by a 197cc fan-cooled Villiers two-stroke engine and a four-speed gearbox, the scooter could reach a rapid top cruising speed of around 60mph, making the stylish scooter a formidable vehicle for the period.

Although DKR launched several models of scooter, it production ceased in 1966. This was largely due to falling sales and increased competition from foreign manufacturers, such as the Italian-built Vespa and Lambretta, which eventually came to dominate the market throughout Europe. Parts for the vehicle were made locally by the Willenhall Motor Radiator Company, before being assembled in workshops at Pendeford Airport, Wolverhampton.

Mr Shields continued: “This is a theme we will be exploring as part of our new development. Our 1940s-60s high street, which is due to open later this year, will allow us to share these stories.”

The unusual-looking vehicle featured a large front faring offering good weather protection for the rider, while another unusual design feature was a storage locker with a drop-down lid that could also be converted into a picnic tray for on meals and drinks.