Radio station ready to be centre stage at festival

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

Bards, writers and performers will be celebrated on the airwaves during a city's literature festival.

WCR will be broadcasting throughout the Wolverhampton Literature Festival

Wolverhampton community station 101.8 WCR FM is broadcasting eight hours of live output from the Wolverhampton Literature Festival between today and Sunday.

Presenters and guests will be appearing at the Mander Community Hub throughout the festival, with three live broadcasts of shows during the weekend.

It starts with Jason Forrest’s Friday show between 12 and 3pm, followed by Tim Beech on Saturday between 10am and 1pm and Chris Allen, who’ll present his Sunday show between 12 and 2pm.

It’s the Festival’s seventh year and organisers are hoping the radio partnership will bring the event to listeners all around the world via WCR’s online service, which is available both live and on demand.

WCR FM Chair Chris Allen said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be highlighting some of the incredible talent that exists in and around Wolverhampton.

"It’s a huge celebration of everything that’s good about our city and that’s exactly the image we want to project on our radio station.”

The station and the Festival are also being supported by volunteers from Creative Black Country, a project which provides opportunities for people to involve themselves in publicly funded arts and culture.

To listen live, go to 101.8 WCR FM, online at wcrfm.com or via Smartspeaker.

There’s also a host of information about timings and guests at the Festival at wcrfm.com/calendar/

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

