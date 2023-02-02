Notification Settings

New wildlife pond to be unveiled at Wolverhampton pet store

By Adam SmithPublished:

A brand new pond is being unveiled at a Wolverhampton pet store later this month.

HugglePets, Wolverhampton

HugglePets, Cooper Street, will show its new wildlife pond on Thursday, February 23, which uses brand new water technology made possible by a Severn Trent grant.

A spokesman for HugglePets said: "Come along on this day to see the unveiling of the latest addition to our retail store – a room that utilises both pond fish and pond plants to create a fully sustainable feeding and growing system.

"This room was made possible by the support of Severn Trent, who with their generous grant have greatly benefitted the development of this new space – their first grant involving animals."

The spokesman added: "Bring all the family and let them learn about our fascinating catalogue of pond fish, pond plants, and everything in-between. And get a glimpse into the inner workings of the new room, which is designed to reuse water and reduce waste wherever possible with the help of aquaponics and hydroponics.

"Our aquatic experts will be on hand throughout the day with amazing facts and expertise about our fin-equipped friends… for example, did you know that in Japan, koi fish are frequently passed down from generation to generation as a family heirloom? And that the oldest living koi fish ever recorded was 226 years old?

2And don’t forget to take a selfie with Kory the Koi!"

