New funding to help boost financial empowerment for charity

A total of £137,500 in funding from the Santander Foundation will enable The Haven in Wolverhampton to offer training and support to women who have been subjected to domestic abuse and homelessness.

Supporting their financial empowerment, the training will ensure women can regain their independence and look forward to a brighter future for themselves and their children.

The Haven has been supporting women and children who have been subjected to abuse for 50 years.

It said that with 95 per cent of domestic abuse cases involving economic abuse, many women subjected to abuse are left with debts, poor credit ratings, and lack of employment history.

The funding awarded comes from the Santander Foundation, an independent grant making foundation funded and supported by Santander UK, which is supporting The Haven as part of a £4.8m funding programme to digitally and financially empower people across the UK.

Popinder Kaur, CEO at The Haven said: “We are incredibly grateful for this funding which will enable us to provide 121 and group financial awareness and life skills development, such as CV writing, for women who have been subjected to domestic abuse.

"Wolverhampton is in the top 10 per cent most deprived local authorities in England.

"Many women and children here are already living in poverty, but for those living with a perpetrator of abuse, this is often further compounded by their economic control, the impact of which can be devastating.

“A woman’s abuser may prevent her from getting or keeping a job; not let her have access to family income; take her money; and may build up debts in her name.

"This can have an enormous impact on a woman’s financial resilience, as well as her ability to seek employment.

"By the time a woman reaches out to us for support, even having the freedom to choose what to buy in a food shop can be overwhelming; the process of applying for a job and attending an interview may seem like an impossible challenge.

"Our project seeks to empower over 250 women to develop their skills so they can manage their finances and make a better life for themselves, free from abuse."

Judith Moran, the Santander Foundation Chair said, “We’re delighted to be working alongside and supporting The Haven Wolverhampton.