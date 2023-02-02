More than 1,000 domestic abusers in the West Midlands referred to new scheme

The intervention programme – known as CARA – has been set up to intervene early and challenge abusive behaviours of offenders in the region.

The scheme does so by producing opportunities for offenders to reflect on their behaviour, the impact it has caused and the need for them to change.

The initiative is delivered in close partnership with West Midlands Police and highlights how partners, children and other relationships suffer as a consequence of domestic abuse.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, who has funded the scheme, said: "I am pleased to see so many people changing their abusive behaviours after being challenged by a team of professionals.

“I will always be on the side of the victim. If it is agreed that an intervention like this could challenge and change an abuser’s behaviour and prevent them from inflicting abuse on other people in the future then it’s always going to have my backing.

“Abusers must also understand though, that they will be dealt with swiftly and robustly by the police, if they don’t cease their own abusive behaviour.”

There is also a tailored course for female offenders.

An evaluation, carried out by the University of Birmingham, found that reoffending was reduced by 81 per cent within the first six months and by 56 per cent within the first twelve months, after participating in the programme.

Chantal Hughes, CEO of Hampton Trust which runs the scheme, said: “If we are to stand any chance of reducing the risk to adult victims and children and break the cycle of domestic abuse and violence, we must engage with the offenders early and tackle the root cause of their actions.

“By holding them to account and helping them to change their behaviour we can prevent it from being passed down to future generations.

“CARA has shown to be an effective early tool for police in preventing abusive behaviours from becoming more entrenched and escalating.”

Nicola Lloyd, the neighbourhood justice manager at West Midlands Police, added: "Not all victims want to press charges; all they want is for the behaviour to stop.

“CARA has proved incredibly valuable in allowing West Midlands Police to provide an effective positive outcome for these victims.

“Now we have CARA we can offer them options that not only reduce conflict in relationships, but also significantly reduce the risk of reoffending.